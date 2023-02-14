The gunman who killed 3 Michigan State students may have planned to attack New Jersey schools, police say

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches are possible, along with some minor ice accumulations. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick, snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions are likely to impact both the morning and evening commutes on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&