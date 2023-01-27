 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Period of Snow Showers and Blowing Snow Through Early
Afternoon...

A period of moderate to briefly heavy-falling snow is expected
within snow showers through early afternoon. The rather short
duration of the heavier snow bursts should result in only minor
accumulations, with isolated amounts up to an inch. South winds
of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph late this morning will
result in sharply reduced visibilities within some of the snow, as
well as some blowing snow.

Since untreated roads will likely become at least lightly snow
covered, anyone planning to drive through early afternoon should
leave extra travel time.

The Fed's favorite inflation gauge shows price hikes cooled last month

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed prices rose at a slower pace last month, indicating further progress in the central bank's battle with higher prices. Milk is pictured at a supermarket in New York City on December 14.

 Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed prices rose at a slower pace last month, indicating further progress in the central bank's battle with higher prices.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, rose by 5% in December, compared to a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

In December alone, prices rose 0.1% from November.

On a month-to-month basis, prices for goods decreased 0.7% and prices for services increased 0.5%, according to the PCE price index for December. Within those categories, food prices increased 0.2% and energy prices decreased 5.1%.

Core PCE, which doesn't include the more volatile food and energy categories, increased by 4.4% annually, down from November's annual rate of 4.7%. On a monthly basis, it was up 0.3%.

Core PCE, which is now at its lowest level since October 2021, is the Fed's favored inflation gauge as it provides a more complete picture of consumer costs and spending.

The data showed that Americans pulled back in December, with spending falling by 0.2% from the month before. Personal income rose 0.2% last month, the smallest increase since April.

Through much of 2022, consumer spending remained robust in spite of high inflation, rising interest rates, and simmering recession fears. However, as the months dragged on, economic data suggested that consumers were running out of dry powder: Reliance on credit grew and delinquencies started to tick up, while savings levels declined.

Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, the Commerce Department reported earlier this month.

This story is developing and will be updated.

