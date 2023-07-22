The family of Lamar Bell is looking for answers following his death

ROCKFORD — The family of Lamar Bell is seeking answers from the Illinois State Police following his death.

On July 17, an Illinois State Police trooper pulled over a car by the intersection of 10th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street in Rockford.

According to the Illinois State Police, the driver, 33-year-old Rockford resident Lamar Bell, began exhibiting signs of a medical emergency associated with the consumption of narcotics.

Bell was pronounced dead at UW Health Swedish American Hospital.

Lamar Bell's sister and brother, Starlene Bell and Lonnie Thomas, ask for transparency from the Illinois State Police. The siblings told 13 WREX they are yet to be contacted by the agency.

"I'm angry. I'm angry because I don't know what happened. Because I don't know what happened to my brother,” said Starlene Bell.

"We are not trying to throw shade on anybody. It's just the accountability aspect. Whether it was the county or the state, those are the people who are supposed to have the answers,” said Lonnie Thomas.

Since Lamar Bells' death, the family has not been successful at getting any more information.

The family has begun protesting to spread awareness for Lamar Bell and asking for community support.

"The police are supposed to serve and protect us. We shouldn't have to be afraid during a traffic stop. We shouldn't have to fear for our life during a traffic stop. I shouldn't have to teach my son growing up how to respond if he ever has an encounter with the police,” said Starlene Bell.

This case is not involving the Rockford Police Department or the Winnebago county sheriff's Office. The case involves the Illinois State Police and is currently under investigation.

Bell's Funeral will be held Monday, July 31st, at Kingdom Authority Church in Rockford.