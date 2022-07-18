The Coronado Theatre is set to receive additional funding for renovations

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- The Coronado Theater could receive an additional $75,000 for renovations.
The Coronado Theatre previously announced their $2 million renovations to the building's exterior.
However, the theater could be receiving an additional $75,000 awaiting a decision made by the city council Monday night.
Similar to the original funding, this money will also go towards the overall project.
"The monies that are being requested this evening from the council are the funds to actually start that process with the WJE group in helping to plan the project," says the Coronado Theatre's Executive Director Beth Howard.
"Which again, you have to appreciate the city and the administration and the public works their going right to the world expert."
Howard wants the theater to remain hub for special events in Rockford and a gathering place for the entire community.
"That's the most rewarding part about the job is to be able to actually help people the gratitude that I hear back from them in return for the things that we do is very rewarding,” said Howard.
According to Howard, renovations will be complete in 2023.