The Coronado Theater is set to receive additional funding for renovations

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- The Coronado Theater could receive and additional 75 thousand dollars for renovations.
The Coronado theater previously announced their 2-million-dollar renovations to the building's exterior.
However, the theater could be receiving an additional 75 thousand dollars awaiting a decision made by the city council Monday night. Similar to the original funding this money will also go towards the overall project.
The theater's Executive Director Beth Howard says this will be money well spent.
"The monies that are being requested this evening from the council are the funds to actually start that process with the WJE group in helping to plan the project. "Which again you have to appreciate the city and the administration and the public works their going right to the world expert,” said Howard.
Howard wants the theater to remain hub for special events in Rockford and a gathering place for the entire community.
"That's the most rewarding part about the job is to be able to actually help people the gratitude that I hear back from them in return for the things that we do is very rewarding,” said Howard
According to the Director renovations will be complete in 2023.