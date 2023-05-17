The City of Rockford welcomes Greater Rockford Arab Chamber of Commerce

ROCKFORD — There will be more representation for Arab Americans in Rockford thanks to the newest Greater Rockford Arab Chamber of Commerce that was officially announced on Wednesday.
Mustafa Abdall, President of Greater Rockford Arab Chamber of Commerce, says this new organization was created to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and community members to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys.
"We started this discussion, or this dream, ten years ago and I was trying to motivate our community and other business owners to be part of the chambers of commerce and work with them."
The board consists of ten members representing 688 businesses and serving over 10,000 Arab Americans, helping anyone who needs business help in every field.
"Now you will have a directory for car dealers, you will see our members they will show up on google because we are working on the marketing so we will have our members to promote their business in the right way."
Ali Hariz, Owner of Hot Deals and who is also a Treasurer on the board, says he grew up with a business background from his parents.
"It's good that we are starting this new thing for the Arab community. Also, it's for a better future for Rockford to start and push people to start new businesses, so this is a great idea," Hariz said.
Hot Deals' grand opening is on Friday, May 19th.
In the future, Adball says he wants to continue to work with other chambers of commerce like the Black and Hispanic to create even more opportunities for minorities.