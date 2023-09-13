 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The City of Rockford says communication issues with utilities are to blame for Charles Street construction delay

  • Updated
  • 0
Charles Street closure

ROCKFORD — With just under three weeks until construction on Charles Street is set to be complete, the city is saying the delay came due to poor communication with utility companies. 

Charles Street construction continues to impact businesses with delays

To fully complete the construction, utility poles and lines had to be moved out of the way. The city said the utility companies were unresponsive, causing them to escalate the situation when they realized the delay it was going to bring to Rockford residents. 

"We contacted the utilities informing them that they may be responsible to actually pay for any damages per our contract and per our ordinance that's in place and pay for any costs and burdens that the city may be going through here," Rockford City Engineer, Tim Hinkens said. 

Road closure for the reconstruction of Charles Street in Rockford pushed back until September 18

The City of Rockford now says there are just two utility companies left with work to complete. 

Charles St. construction expected to last for months

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you