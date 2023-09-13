The City of Rockford says communication issues with utilities are to blame for Charles Street construction delay

ROCKFORD — With just under three weeks until construction on Charles Street is set to be complete, the city is saying the delay came due to poor communication with utility companies.
To fully complete the construction, utility poles and lines had to be moved out of the way. The city said the utility companies were unresponsive, causing them to escalate the situation when they realized the delay it was going to bring to Rockford residents.
"We contacted the utilities informing them that they may be responsible to actually pay for any damages per our contract and per our ordinance that's in place and pay for any costs and burdens that the city may be going through here," Rockford City Engineer, Tim Hinkens said.
The City of Rockford now says there are just two utility companies left with work to complete.