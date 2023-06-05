The City of Freeport swears in new Chief Of Police Christopher Shenberger

FREEPORT — Freeports newest Police Chief, Christopher Shenberger, has been sworn in during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Shenberger worked as Freeports Interim Police Chief since the retirement of Chief Matthew Summers, who is now the Pecatonica Police Chief.
Shenberger says he wants to rebuild community relations and hire more officers.
"I think we need to get back in touch with the community. I don't know if it was covid. But it seems like we have distanced ourselves. I think it’s important to get back out there, so they can see us as individual people and not just officers who show up when something bad happens".
From community policing and working for the Stateline Narcotics team, Shenberger has worn many hats during his 25 years of service in Freeport.
Freeports' Previous Chief, Matthew Summers, says this is why he believes Shenberger is well-prepared for the Job.
"They have been left in great hands. Shenberger is a man of integrity and a man of great character. Those are the most important things you need when you step into a role like that. I think he has the support of the agency and the community’s support.” said Summers.
Shenberger says the Freeport Police Department is one of a kind. As he steps into his new position, Shenberger plans to continue to support the community he calls home.
"What's great about the Freeport Police Department is that we are a smaller department. Officers know each other personally and not just in passing while we are working. I think we have a strong family atmosphere here. We all know each other. We all know each other’s families. I think that it’s important. It's a place where I love coming to work,” said Shenberger.