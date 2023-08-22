The City of Dixon set to invest $15 million into wastewater treatment

DIXON — The City of Dixon will be receiving a $15 million dollar upgrade to its wastewater treatment plant.

The project was approved unanimously by Dixon City Council and will bring upgrades to parts that are more than 20 years old. The upgrades will also be used to meet phosphorus requirements.

And although the city does not plan on bringing a change to the operation of the systems for residents, they say the upgrades are set to impact community members daily.

"Your bathtub, your shower, everything comes to us so we serve about 5,500 customers. We generally treat about 3-4 million gallons per day," City of Dixon Wastewater Manager, Josh McNitt said.

And one of the exciting parts of the project for the city is that residents should not see a difference in what they are paying monthly.

"We actually froze our wastewater rates and that's why they'll be no impact to them but yeah, we're basically rebuilding us for the next 25 years," McNitt said.

This project is in the design phase, which is expected to take 12-18 months before construction can begin.

