The City of Dixon applies for a $31 million dollar grant towards road improvements and pedestrian walkways

DIXON — The City of Dixon is looking to make improvements to roads and pedestrian walkways to major city developments. 

The city has applied for a $31 million dollar grant in conjunction with IDOT. If approved, the grant money would go specifically towards construction on 7th Street, something the city said is much needed for both road improvements as they expand. 

"We're going to add a pedestrian pathway. So the engineers have looked at this, that'll actually make traffic flow a lot quicker and smoother and then we're going to be able to connect the pathway out to the Walmart Complex, the Gateway Complex, and the Industrial Park. It also provides better access to Reagan Middle School, connects all the way down and access to Dixon High School ," Dixon City Manager, Danny Langloss said. 

The City of Dixon should find out whether they receive the grant money in the spring. 

