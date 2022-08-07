The Beloit Coalition of Churches giveaway free backpacks and school supplies

BELOIT (WREX) --- 13 different churches came together for back to school health and resource fair
Pastor Dr. Norris Jackson formed the Beloit coalition of churches to help create Saturdays Back to School Health and Resource Fair.
During this event the churches and other community sponsors were able to provide hundreds of children with the supplies they need to start the school year.
"It's about coming together as a body of Christ, coming together as a community to help a community, "said Jackson.
The Pastor continued to say,
“What we're doing is the goal was to put one thousand book bags into the hands of our children, not just book bags but book bags with items in them so we wanted to give them the things that they would need to learn,” said Jackson.
The 13 Churches also partnered alongside the Beloit School District not only to provide supplies but to give parents information about the upcoming school which will be fully in person. School District Officials say they are excited to get a head start.
“I think kids are looking forward to coming back I know the parents and families are definitely looking forward to their kids coming back to school going to be in person lots of information it's again been about registration opens up next week,” said Theresa Morateck the Executive Director of Teaching Learning and Equity.
The event was filled with local vendors as well as hiring opportunities for those in need of employment. Those efforts were supported by local community service groups and volunteers.
"So being part of this community and seeing how I'm able to give back it's just a signifier of the elders that are passing the torch the work that is happening is going to continue,” said Joshua Wright Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated President and Volunteer.
The first day of class for the Beloit School District is September first.