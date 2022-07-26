 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AMBER Alert Canceled...

The following message is transmitted at the request of the
Illinois State Police.

The AMBER alert issued early today for the Maywood Police
Department has been canceled.

The 70th Annual Stephenson County Fair kicks off today

  • Updated
  • 0
Stephenson County Fair fireworks

STEPHENSON COUNTY -- The 70th annual Stephenson County Fair will be held from July 26 through 30 at Stephenson Fairgrounds located at 2250 S Walnut Rd in Freeport.

New for 2022: On Saturday, July 30, there will be free admission for the entire community to enjoy a fireworks show as a finale to the fair.

TICKET INFORMATION

On Tuesday, July 26, Veterans get free admission.

Attendees 7 years and younger get free admission throughout the entire event, Tuesday, July 26 through Saturday, July 30. 

Attendees 8 years and older are $5 for admission, except on Thursday, "Youth and Family Day," where the admission is lowered to $2 for a day. 

A Season Pass is $20 and a Super Grandstand Pass is $45.

FEATURED ACTIVITIES: 

  • Family Games from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. outside of the Community Tent
  • Free Grandstand Youth & Family Night includes Queen Presentation, Celebrity Kiss a Pig!, Mutton Busting and more!
  • Pony rides will be running from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28
  • Artisan Demonstrations of: pottery, weaving, and blacksmithing
  • A demolition derby will occur on Saturday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Midway Hours will be 5:00 p.m. to close Tuesday through Friday and 1:00 p.m. to close on Saturday. Single tickets are $1.25 each and a daily family pack (20 coupon sheet) is $20.
  • The Live Music tent will feature bands like Two Cool Duo, Southpaw Stance, and Rock Steady
  • New to the Community Tent this year is a Pie Eating Contest, Sunflower Paint Party, and Local Beer/Wine Tasting 

For more information, maps, sign-up forms, times, and overall fun, check out the online version of the 2002 Stephenson County Fair Book.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you