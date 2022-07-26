The 70th Annual Stephenson County Fair kicks off today

STEPHENSON COUNTY -- The 70th annual Stephenson County Fair will be held from July 26 through 30 at Stephenson Fairgrounds located at 2250 S Walnut Rd in Freeport.
New for 2022: On Saturday, July 30, there will be free admission for the entire community to enjoy a fireworks show as a finale to the fair.
TICKET INFORMATION
On Tuesday, July 26, Veterans get free admission.
Attendees 7 years and younger get free admission throughout the entire event, Tuesday, July 26 through Saturday, July 30.
Attendees 8 years and older are $5 for admission, except on Thursday, "Youth and Family Day," where the admission is lowered to $2 for a day.
A Season Pass is $20 and a Super Grandstand Pass is $45.
FEATURED ACTIVITIES:
- Family Games from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. outside of the Community Tent
- Free Grandstand Youth & Family Night includes Queen Presentation, Celebrity Kiss a Pig!, Mutton Busting and more!
- Pony rides will be running from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28
- Artisan Demonstrations of: pottery, weaving, and blacksmithing
- A demolition derby will occur on Saturday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m.
- Midway Hours will be 5:00 p.m. to close Tuesday through Friday and 1:00 p.m. to close on Saturday. Single tickets are $1.25 each and a daily family pack (20 coupon sheet) is $20.
- The Live Music tent will feature bands like Two Cool Duo, Southpaw Stance, and Rock Steady
- New to the Community Tent this year is a Pie Eating Contest, Sunflower Paint Party, and Local Beer/Wine Tasting
For more information, maps, sign-up forms, times, and overall fun, check out the online version of the 2002 Stephenson County Fair Book.