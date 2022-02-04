The 66th American Fanciers Cat Club show kicks off Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you love cats, there probably isn't a better way to kick off your weekend.
The 66th American Fanciers Cat Club show is happening this Saturday at Forest Hills Lodge at Rockford Speedway.
It's a family fun event to see beautiful cats being judged in four different rings.
here will also be vendors offering cat toys, cat collectibles and much more.
The show is this Saturday and Sunday from 9-4 p.m.
"This is four rings of judging both days and all four judges are judging simultaneously," said Chris Buck, show manager. "It isn't like a dog show where if you don't win you go home. If you don't win in one ring you just wait to go to the next ring."
Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for children, and kids five and under are free.