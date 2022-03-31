'That Dessert Thing' fundraising auction supports camp for children in foster care

BELVIDERE (WREX) -- Enjoy a sweet treat while helping local youth this weekend.
"That Dessert Thing" is a dessert auction featuring sweets from local bakeries.
All proceeds support Camp Rock Forward, an organization providing free camp to 30 local children in foster care.
The event will be held this Saturday, April 2nd at the Belvidere Community Building. The address is 111 W. 1st Street Belvidere, IL.
Local pianist Andrew Mertzenich will entertain the crowd with show tunes and songs from popular movies.
13 News Evening Anchor Brittany Hardaway will host the event.