Thanksgiving Day gas prices expected to be highest on record

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Average gasoline prices in Rockford have fallen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices in Rockford are 20.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average prices of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week. The national average is down 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stand at 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I'm hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we'll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we'll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record."