Texas man arrested in the Stateline after possible criminal sexual assault

DEKALB, Ill. — A man from Arlington, Texas was arrested in Rockford after a possible criminal sexual assault was reported on Monday.

On Monday, DeKalb Police Department officers responded to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital regarding a possible criminal sexual assault.

DeKalb Police Department detectives learned that the victim communicated with the offender (Tyrus Bartholomew), through the “Tagged” online dating application.

Around July 30, Bartholomew arranged a date with the victim and picked her up from her house in DeKalb.

When the victim entered the car, Bartholomew immediately took out a gun, drove her to another location, and sexually assaulted her.

Bartholomew let the victim go and threatened to kill the her if she contacted the police.

The DeKalb Detective Division were able to get Bartholomew’s license plate information and after a review of the Automated License Plate Reader system, it was determined that Bartholomew’s vehicle was traveling in the area of Rockford.

The DeKalb Police Department were able to locate Bartholomew’s vehicle in Rockford, Illinois, and subsequently place him under arrest without incident.

Additional charges are possible against Bartholomew.

Charges include:

1) Aggravated Kidnapping-Felony Class X

2) Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault- Felony Class X (two counts)

All persons are presumed innocent in a court of law until proven guilty. If you witnessed this incident or have any information that can help with this investigation, please contact the DeKalb Police Department.