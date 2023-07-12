'Tension is high,' No Barber Colman negotiations have happened since Monday's controversial vote

ROCKFORD — There aren't many people in Rockford who don't want to see Barber Colman change from the blighted property it has been for the last two decades, but the question is whether or there's still a chance for that to happen.

On Monday, aldermen passed through a razor-tight 7-6 vote to mandate a labor agreement for the developer of the Barber Colman project, J. Jeffers, to follow. City leaders and management with J. Jeffers said before the vote that the labor deal would "kill" the project.

Several aldermen who approved the labor deal said they strongly believed J. Jeffers would come back to the table to negotiate, but State Representative Maurice West confirmed to WREX on Wednesday that talks have not resumed between the two sides.

"Tension is high," West said. "We need a little bit more time still to let emotions die down so that we can see if there is a path forward. I wish I could tell you I'm confident there is one. I'm hopeful, but I have to be also persistent in that we can find some type of common ground for both parties."

14th Ward Alderman Mark Bonne and West both said talks went all the way to meeting on Monday, but have ceased since.

West says he will give J. Jeffers and impassioned community members a few days to let emotions rest before aggressively pursuing talks again.

"I still myself have to find out what's [the] next steps, confer with the mayor and city council on what can be done, talk to community stakeholders on what should be done," West said. "So I was going to give it a couple days before I start making calls again to see how people are feeling."

City Administrator Todd Cagnoni said at Monday's meeting that J. Jeffers will have to reassess their entire plan with a mandated labor agreement, making a timeline for negotiations hard to project.