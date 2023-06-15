Temporary closure of I-39 scheduled at 9:00 tonight for crane movement on construction site

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that weather permitting, Interstate 39 at Perryville Road will be temporarily closed at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday.
The closure is needed to move a crane at the construction site and traffic will be stopped in both directions for up to 15 minutes.
There will be no detour route.
Work is ongoing for the $7.9 million replacement of the Perryville Road bridge that will fit the widening of I-39 under the bridge.
The new bridge will also be wider than the existing structure.
The project, which is part of advance work leading to the $227 million, multi-year project to enhance I-39 between the U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange and Blackhawk Road, is expected to be done by December 1.
The I-39 reconstruction project will improve interchange conditions, reduce roadway congestion, and improve safety with nearby roadways.
For more information about the project, check out IDOT's website.