ROCKFORD, Ill. — A teenage male is treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by an unknown person Thursday night.

On Thursday, July 27 around 6:12 p.m., Rockford Police responded to reports of a 17-year-old male being shot in the leg.

The incident happened in the 500 block of North 2nd Street.

He was taken to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

He told officers that as he was walking in the roadway, an unknown person shot at him.