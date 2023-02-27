Teenager shot in hand treated for non-life-threatening injury

ROCKFORD — A 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital by police after being shot in the hand early Sunday morning.
On Sunday, February 26 around 1:15 a.m., Rockford Police responded to a report of a 16-year-old male gunshot victim in the 600 block of Bruce Street.
Once officers arrived, they met with the teenager who was struck once in the hand.
At that time, the teenager and other occupants of the house were uncooperative in the investigation.
The teenage male was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.