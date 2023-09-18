Teenager in hospital after a verbal fight in Rockford turns physical

ROCKFORD, Ill. — One teenager is in the hospital following a fight Friday afternoon that turned physical.

On Friday, September 15 around 12:25 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a verbal argument between a 15-year-old and 16-year-old.

The argument had turned physical.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Charles Street.

Officers were told that one of the teens stabbed the other multiple times.

The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no charges, but with any and all investigations, there may be future charges and arrests.