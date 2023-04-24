 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De
Kalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall Counties.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Teenager in critical condition after being shot in his neck in Rockford

  • 0
Ambulance generic blur

ROCKFORD — A 16-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot in the neck on April 21.

On Friday, April 21, Rockford Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Irving Avenue for reports of a 16-year-old shooting victim.

Once officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from a neck gunshot wound. 

He told officers that as he was walking by Irving and Arthur Avenues, he heard an unknown person call out to him, one gunshot, and then realized that he had been jhit.

He then ran to a house nearby and called for help.

He was taken to a local hospital to treat his life-threatening injury, where he remains in critical condition at this time.

Tags

Recommended for you