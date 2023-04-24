Teenager in critical condition after being shot in his neck in Rockford

ROCKFORD — A 16-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot in the neck on April 21.
On Friday, April 21, Rockford Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Irving Avenue for reports of a 16-year-old shooting victim.
Once officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from a neck gunshot wound.
He told officers that as he was walking by Irving and Arthur Avenues, he heard an unknown person call out to him, one gunshot, and then realized that he had been jhit.
He then ran to a house nearby and called for help.
He was taken to a local hospital to treat his life-threatening injury, where he remains in critical condition at this time.