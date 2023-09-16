Teenager found dead in flipped car following traffic accident Friday night

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — On Saturday, police released details into a fatal crash off of the 9800 block of North Alpine Road.

After a report of a single traffic accident around 11:30 P.M. Friday, deputies arrived to the scene and discovered a Volkswagen Golf on its side.

Police found the sole occupant, an 18-year-old male, deceased at the scene.

During the initial investigation, authorities determined the Volkswagen was northbound on N. Alpine when they lost control, traveled off the road, struck a culvert and flipped several times.

The driver was then ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation.

