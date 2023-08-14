Teenager arrested in Freeport after shots fired during fight

FREEPORT, Ill. — A teenager was arrested Saturday after shots were fired during a fight with his brother.

On August 12 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Freeport Police officers responded to an apartment in the 1400 block of West Beach Street for a fight between two siblings.

When officers were in route to the scene, they received another report saying that shots had been fired.

During the investigation, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male fired shots while he was in a fight with his 25-year-old brother.

Officers found a loaded semiautomatic pistol that had been abandoned a short distance away from the apartment where the 17-year-old male lived.

Charges were approved for the 17-year-old male, and he is currently at a juvenile detention center awaiting a detention hearing.

There were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of this incident and it is not believed to be gang-related.