Teenager arrested after Rockford Police find loaded handgun in car

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 17-year-old male was arrested Sunday after police officers found a loaded handgun in the car he was in during a traffic stop.
On Sunday, July 16 around 3:00 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers pulled a car over in the 3000 block of North Rockton Avenue.
The vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old male.
During the traffic stop, SCOPE officers found a loaded handgun inside the car.
The 17-year-old male was arrested and taken to Juvenile Detention.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 counts)
- Various Traffic
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (4 counts)