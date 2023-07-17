 Skip to main content
Teenager arrested after Rockford Police find loaded handgun in car

  • Updated
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 17-year-old male was arrested Sunday after police officers found a loaded handgun in the car he was in during a traffic stop.

On Sunday, July 16 around 3:00 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers pulled a car over in the 3000 block of North Rockton Avenue.

The vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old male. 

During the traffic stop, SCOPE officers found a loaded handgun inside the car.

The 17-year-old male was arrested and taken to Juvenile Detention.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 counts)
  • Various Traffic
  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (4 counts)

