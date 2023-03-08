Teenager airlifted to hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Belvidere

BELVIDERE — One teenager is airlifted to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash lands both a truck and a car in a roadside ditch.
On Wednesday, March 8 around 8:30 a.m., personnel from the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of a two-vehicle accident in the 2900 block of Genoa Road.
Investigation shows that a 2010 Freightliner semi driven by a 30-year-old man was traveling southbound on Genoa Road south of Reeds Crossing Road.
A 2012 Chrysler 200, driven by a 16-year-old man, was northbound on Genoa Road.
The freightliner was trying to pass a garbage truck that was stopped at a house collecting garbage.
The Freightliner crossed the center line and collided with the Chrysler, with both vehicles ending up in a ditch on the east side of the road.
The driver of the Chrysler was taken out of the car and flown to UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin.
A passenger from the Freightliner was taken to St. Anthony Hospital.
The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.
The names of the subjects involved are not being released at this time and the accident is still under investigation.