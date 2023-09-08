 Skip to main content
Teenage male dies after fight results in a stabbing in Sycamore

Map: Elm Street & Somonauk Street, Sycamore

SYCAMORE, Ill. — The Sycamore Police Department reports that a 17-year-old male has died after being stabbed in the course of a fight. 

On September 7 around 6:10 p.m., Sycamore Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Elm Street and Somonauk Street.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old male who was reported to have been in a fight and stabbed by another individual.

Sycamore Fire Department emergency services arrived and took the 17-year-old male to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, where he later died.

A juvenile suspect was arrested at a home in Sycamore shortly after.

This is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

A GoFundMe has opened in support of the victim with proceeds assisting the family's expenses.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available. 

