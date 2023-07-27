 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, De Kalb, Kane and
DuPage Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Teen sentenced to 8 years in prison for firing at Rockford Police car

gavel and handcuffs
The incident happened Thursday night.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On July 26, 19-year-old Jade Carter was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

On October 21, 2021, Rockford City Police Officer McNutt was on patrol in an unmarked police vehicle and saw a stolen vehicle.

He followed the car and then once he saw the registration, he slowed down.

However, Carter's car did a U-turn and sped towards McNutt.

McNutt then heard gunfire and bullets hitting his car.

The occupants in the stolen car continued firing and chased after McNutt's car at a high rate of speed.

19 shell casings of two different calibers were found in the area.

Additional officers found Jade Carter, Maurice Citchen, and another man running in the area.

Citchen told authorities he had been driving and the other two men were in the car with him.

In April 2023, Jade Carter pleaded guilty to Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm is a Class 1 Felony punishable by four to 30 years in the Department of Corrections.

Any sentence for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm must be served at 85% and followed by a Mandatory Supervised Release term of two years.

