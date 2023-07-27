Teen sentenced to 8 years in prison for firing at Rockford Police car

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On July 26, 19-year-old Jade Carter was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

On October 21, 2021, Rockford City Police Officer McNutt was on patrol in an unmarked police vehicle and saw a stolen vehicle.

He followed the car and then once he saw the registration, he slowed down.

However, Carter's car did a U-turn and sped towards McNutt.

McNutt then heard gunfire and bullets hitting his car.

The occupants in the stolen car continued firing and chased after McNutt's car at a high rate of speed.

19 shell casings of two different calibers were found in the area.

Additional officers found Jade Carter, Maurice Citchen, and another man running in the area.

Citchen told authorities he had been driving and the other two men were in the car with him.

In April 2023, Jade Carter pleaded guilty to Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm is a Class 1 Felony punishable by four to 30 years in the Department of Corrections.

Any sentence for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm must be served at 85% and followed by a Mandatory Supervised Release term of two years.