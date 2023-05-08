Teacher shortage impacts local districts and school search for solutions

ROCKFORD — As we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week throughout the country, schools in the Stateline are doing their part to honor educators.
Despite this week's celebration, the country still finds itself experiencing a national teacher shortage.
One Rockford University professor told 13 WREX about the important role of teachers both in and outside of the classroom.
"Teachers matter so much in having well-run, effective public schools. And Teacher Appreciation Week is the time to really think about the enormous role they play not just in schools but society as well," Jacob Hardesty said.
Teachers cite work-life balance, new interests, and boredom as reasons for consistent turnover in their profession.
"There's also a shortage on the back end too. And what we know is about 50% of teachers are going to be doing something else within four years," Hardesty said.
To help combat this issue, on local school has a Pathway Program in-place to encourage students to look into the field.
"The profession itself definitely has a shortage but what we're doing about that is trying to create teachers ourselves by showing students how wonderful the profession is, the benefits of it," said Harlem High School principal, Jeremy Bois.
Hardesty said preparedness could be key to getting people into the role.
"Show them that it's a rewarding profession but it can also be a difficult one. And we want them to look clear-eyed in what does it mean to be a teacher?" Hardesty said.
Harlem High School has noticed one main difference when it comes to facing this issue daily.
"We haven't had a huge hit. We have noticed some times where teachers are out for personal reasons that it is tough sometimes to fill all those sub spots," said Danielle Townsend, Harlem High School Assistant Principal.
The school thinks differences in the number of applicants may be affecting them.
"I think that there's fewer candidates than there was five or ten years ago but we're really happy and proud of the folks that we have recruited to come teach here," Bois said.
Overall, the experience gained by long-time teachers in the classroom cannot be replaced.
"If we're going to maintain this high level of teacher turnover, that means that we're going to have to re-educate teachers about their profession. They're not going to have all those lived experiences in the classrooms," Hardesty said.
Teacher Appreciation Week will be celebrated through Friday.