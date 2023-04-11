Tax filing deadline is 1 week away

ROCKFORD -- The deadline to file taxes for most Americans is set for Tuesday, April 18.
While Tax Day is typically designated as April 15, this year's deadline differs due to April 15 falling on a Saturday.
The IRS expects more than 168 million individual returns will be filed this tax season.
Before starting your tax return, the Illinois CPA Society advises taxpayers to gather all necessary information ahead of time, including 2022 tax records as well as Social Security numbers, Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, and Adoption Taxpayer Identification Numbers.
While the deadline for most taxpayers to file their returns is April 18, taxpayers who request an extension will have until Oct. 16 to file.