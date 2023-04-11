 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY
MORNING THROUGH 7 PM WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.

* Timing...11 AM to 7 PM Wednesday.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Tax filing deadline is 1 week away

tax refund

ROCKFORD -- The deadline to file taxes for most Americans is set for Tuesday, April 18.

While Tax Day is typically designated as April 15, this year's deadline differs due to April 15 falling on a Saturday.

The IRS expects more than 168 million individual returns will be filed this tax season.

Before starting your tax return, the Illinois CPA Society advises taxpayers to gather all necessary information ahead of time, including 2022 tax records as well as Social Security numbers, Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, and Adoption Taxpayer Identification Numbers.

While the deadline for most taxpayers to file their returns is April 18, taxpayers who request an extension will have until Oct. 16 to file.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

