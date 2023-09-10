Tamale Fest returns to Rockford highlighting Hispanic culture

ROCKFORD — Tamale fest returned to Rockford Saturday for its 7th year bringing Latin American food truck vendors from all over the Midwest.
People came for the tamales but it's not just about the food. It's about Hispanic culture.
There were performances from Aztec dancers, a car show showing off low riders, and “Lucha Libre,” freestyle masked Mexican wrestling matches. The fest also showcases dozens of local artists and vendors.
On top of all that the event is a fundraiser for non profit MASA, sharing the proceeds with a different organization each year.
“We're not just tacos, we're not just Latinos that work in yards, we're contributing to society, we have a lot to offer in terms of culture, food, culinary arts, arts in general, so this is a great representation of it,” explains Manuel Salgado, President of MASA and Tamale Fest Founder.
MASA helps with business development, translating and immigration services. To date they have helped start more than 75 businesses.