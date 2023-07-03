Talcott Free Library's Drag Queen Story Hour now set to take place virtually

ROCKTON — The Talcott Free Library's Drag Queen Story Hour event will now take place virtually due to safety concerns.
This decision comes just a week after a protest was held at the library's board meeting that brought community members both for and against the event out into Downtown Rockton. At the meeting, the board decided to continue with the event.
The library says this change is being made after having discussions with police and fire departments and with the anticipation of community members in support and opposition of the event set to be present.
Krystal Ball is the local drag queen set to lead the Drag Queen Story Hour and said that although this change is disappointing, it is best for everyone involved.
"The director kind of brought it to my attention and then I said do really whatever you think is the best intention. Like I said, safety is really my number one priority. If it has to be on Zoom, I totally get it," Ball said.
However, Ball said not being able to hold this event in-person could do some a disservice.
"From my point of view, I was 18 when I first saw my first drag queen and that really changed my life completely and I had seen drag queens in videos and YouTube and it's just nothing compares to seeing someone in person and seeing the magic of it all," Ball said.
Helen Luckey said her granddaughter frequently visits the Talcott Free Library and this event is one she would have felt comfortable bringing her to.
"Yeah, I would have explained things to her. I know that she's small and she probably wouldn't understand because she's only four but there's no reason why you can't give them a lot more detail as to what's going on and who they are and what they do," Luckey said.
The Rockford Family Initiative is opposed to this event, largely due to where the funding for it is coming from.
"This should not be held at taxpayer expense. Children need to be protected from this type of thing and we're just hoping that our community can come together and say every person has a right to free speech and free expression just not at taxpayer expense and not when children are involved," said Kevin Rilott, the Director of the Rockford Family Initiative.
The group plans to protest outside of the library during the virtual event but said a change in its sponsor would keep that from happening.
"If it's not library sponsored we will just ignore it. There's all kinds of things on the internet people should not be looking at and this will just be another but if the library is giving its', in a sense, its' stamp of approval to this event, we feel we must stand publicly to protect children for the good of our community," Rilott said.
Ball also gave more context in why the event's format was changed after speaking with the director of the Talcott Free Library.
"Definitely safety is really what was the driving force in this decision. I know I've been in talks with the director and she really didn't want to make this decision but I know that I'm sure her heart is in the right place and wanted to make sure that everyone was safe, like I said," Ball said.
The Drag Queen Story Hour is set to take place virtually on July 14th at 3:30 p.m.