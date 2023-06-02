Sycamore Softball and Baseball advance to Sectional Championships

ELBURN/SYCAMORE (WREX) - It was a big day for spring sports in Sycamore. Their baseball team beat St. Francis 3-2 to move on to the Sectional Championship. Sycamore Softball will play championship ball too, the Spartans beat Kaneland 9-1 to move on to Friday's Sectional.
In baseball, it was a late comeback in the 5th inning that told the story. The Spartans put up a 3 spot in the 5th frame to take a 3-2 lead. They called on their senior leader, Tommy Townsend, to hold the lead from there. The Butler commit did just that to take home the win.
The Spartans will play Burlington Central on Saturday at 11 AM at Kaneland High School.
Over in softball, it was a long day for both the Spartans and the Kaneland Knights. Their game was originally supposed to be played on Wednesday, but weather delayed it by one day. But the weather delays didn't stop. After their first two innings in Belvidere, the game was delayed again. They resumed play hours later in Sycamore. The Spartans held the lead all game and posted a dominant 9-1 win.
They'll play Sterling in the Sectional Championship on Friday at 4:30 at Belvidere North High School.