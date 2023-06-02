 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois on Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought conditions
are major contributing factors for ozone formation.  Air Quality
Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

Sycamore Softball and Baseball advance to Sectional Championships

  • Updated
  • 0

ELBURN/SYCAMORE (WREX) - It was a big day for spring sports in Sycamore. Their baseball team beat St. Francis 3-2 to move on to the Sectional Championship. Sycamore Softball will play championship ball too, the Spartans beat Kaneland 9-1 to move on to Friday's Sectional. 

In baseball, it was a late comeback in the 5th inning that told the story. The Spartans put up a 3 spot in the 5th frame to take a 3-2 lead. They called on their senior leader, Tommy Townsend, to hold the lead from there. The Butler commit did just that to take home the win.

The Spartans will play Burlington Central on Saturday at 11 AM at Kaneland High School.

Over in softball, it was a long day for both the Spartans and the Kaneland Knights. Their game was originally supposed to be played on Wednesday, but weather delayed it by one day. But the weather delays didn't stop. After their first two innings in Belvidere, the game was delayed again. They resumed play hours later in Sycamore. The Spartans held the lead all game and posted a dominant 9-1 win.

They'll play Sterling in the Sectional Championship on Friday at 4:30 at Belvidere North High School. 

