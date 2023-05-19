Sycamore school bus driver cited after failing to yield to asphalt paver

DEKALB, Ill. — On May 18 at 3:06 p.m., DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to Thomas Drive at North Main Street to investigate a traffic crash involving a Sycamore School District school bus and an asphalt paver.
The asphalt paver, driven by 52-year-old Round Lake resident Gilberto Trujillo, was in the process of doing roadwork at the intersection.
After an investigation, it was determined that 71-year-old Sycamore resident James Stein, the driver of the school bus, failed to yield to the construction equipment.
No injuries were reported from Stein or the passengers of the school bus.
Trujillo was seen on scene and released by paramedics only suffering minor injuries.
Stein was cited for failure to yield the right of way to a highway construction vehicles.