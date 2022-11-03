Sycamore Police seek information regarding ongoing damage to high school property

SYCAMORE, Ill. — Crime Stoppers is seeking information for the ongoing damage at Sycamore High School.
Over the past six months, the Sycamore Police Department has responded to numerous criminal damage to property incidents, specifically involving damage to both school buses and the tennis shed located next to the tennis courts.
If you have any information about this crime, cars, or people involved, please contact DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272.
You do not have to give your name.
Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.
You can also email at crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org.