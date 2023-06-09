Sycamore Baseball falls to Nazareth Academy in State Semifinals

JOLIET (WREX) - The Sycamore offense couldn't break through in their State Semifinal against Nazareth Academy on Friday. The Spartans were held to just 4 hits in a 3-0 loss.
Sycamore kept the game close throughout, Jimmy Amptmann allowed just two runs in the third inning before Tommy Townsend came in in relief. Townsend's lone run given up came in the 6th.
The Roadrunners' pitching and defense wouldn't give an inch, they had no errors on the day and made plenty of nice plays to keep The Spartans off the bases. Sycamore's best scoring chance came in the third inning. Matthew Rosado's double put runners on 2nd and 3rd with no outs, but they weren't able to capitalize.
The Spartans final chapter of their storybook season will be Saturday morning at 9 AM — where they'll play Effingham in the third place game.