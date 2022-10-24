Swedish nursing students in Rockford receiving hands on experience

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A new group of nursing students from a high school in Sweden returned to Rockford to continue their studies.
The students are alternating their time between SwedishAmerican hospital, where they're getting hands on experience from the nursing field, and Guilford high school, where they're taking classes with local students within the health academy.
The group of 8 students and 2 instructors are in Rockford for two weeks to do job shadowing and learning about the differences between healthcare in the U.S. and in Sweden.
This is the first group back after the covid pandemic.
The program is part of a partnership between Lidköping, Sweden and the city of Rockford.