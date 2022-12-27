Suspension on Illinois gas tax hike set to end Jan. 1

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Prepare to pay more at the pump in Illinois next year.
The motor fuel tax in Illinois is currently suspended through 2022, but the taxes will be back in just a few days.
That's because a suspension on the inflation-related gas tax increase that was supposed to take effect earlier this year will come to an end in the new year -- and another hike could soon follow.
Under the state’s budget, a 2.2 cent-per-gallon tax increase that was scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2022, was suspended as part of a larger effort to provide relief to taxpayers impacted by escalating inflation rates.
The move was expected to save Illinois taxpayers approximately $70 million.