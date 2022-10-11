Suspects firing towards a Huffman Boulevard home hit two victims

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On October 9 around 8:20 p.m., Rockford Police officer responded to calls for multiple shots fired at a residence in the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard.

At 8:41 p.m., the Rockford Police tweeted an announcement informing the public about the incident.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers met with a 21-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and a minor injury to his leg.

Officers also met with a 25-year-old man who received a serious gunshot wound to his arm and chest area.

Both victims were inside the home when they were struck by multiple suspects firing towards the home.