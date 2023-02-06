Suspect smashes car through Rent-a-Center in Rockford, steals three televisions

ROCKFORD — A suspect is still at large after smashing a car through a business' door and stealing three televisions on February 4.
Rockford Police responded to alarm calls around 3:05 a.m. on Saturday, February 4 at a Rent-a-Center on West Riverside.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the front door to the business was shattered.
The scene also showed that the suspect was able to gain entry.
During preliminary investigation, it appeared that the suspect purposefully drove into the doors to get into the building and then stole three large televisions.