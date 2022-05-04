Suspect in February's Freeport murder case apprehended

FREEPORT – On April 12, a felony arrest warrant was issued for 20-year-old Monroe, Wisconsin resident Christopher D. Scott.
He was charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Discharge of a Machine Gun.
These charges are the result of an investigation into the murder of 24-year-old Freeport resident Montrell Scott.
Scott was hit by gunfire on February 10 in the area of Galena Avenue and Dexter Street in Freeport.
Though the victim and the suspect have similar last names, they are not related.
On May 4 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Scott was found in a vehicle in the area of Chicago Avenue and Empire Street in Freeport, where he was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.
He is currently being held at the Stephenson County Jail in lieu of bond.