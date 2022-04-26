Suspect in custody after shooting in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WREX) — One person is in custody after the Janesville Police Department responded to a shooting earlier this evening leaving one person dead.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at the 1300 block of Plainfield Ave. The victim of the shooting was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead, according to Janesville Police.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.
A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Janesville Police Department.