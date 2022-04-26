 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s
are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Suspect in custody after shooting in Janesville

  • Updated
  • 0
Janesville-Police-Department

JANESVILLE (WREX) — One person is in custody after the Janesville Police Department responded to a shooting earlier this evening leaving one person dead. 

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at the 1300 block of Plainfield Ave. The victim of the shooting was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead, according to Janesville Police. 

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Janesville Police Department.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com