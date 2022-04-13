Suspect in Brooklyn subway train shooting has been arrested, officials say

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel could be hazardous for high profile vehicles, espcially on north-south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&