Suspect arrested in Rockford gas station, pharmacy robberies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is now in custody, accused of robbing a gas station and two pharmacies in the area.

Police have identified 26-year-old Tramone Lewis, of Rockford, as the suspect in the armed robbery of the Mobil gas station in the 300 block of North Alpine Road just before 5 a.m. on April 20.

As Rockford Police continued their investigation, officers connected Lewis to two other armed robberies -- one at the Walgreens on the 1200 block of East State Street and another at the CVS Pharmacy on the 100 block of South Alpine Road.

Lewis is charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated armed robbery for each of the three crimes.

