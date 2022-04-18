Surveillance photos released from Walgreens robbery in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police have released surveillance photos from Sunday morning’s robbery at a Walgreens drug store.
It happened at around 9:45 a.m. at 1201 East State Street. The suspect was talking with the cashier and pulled out a silver handgun, according to police.
The suspect fled on foot with cash and other various items.
Police are describing the suspect as a Black male, between 25 – 30 years old, wearing a tan coat, light-colored jeans, black shoes and a medical mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.