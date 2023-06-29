Supreme Court Ruling: 4 Things Students Need to Know

NBC News - Following the Supreme Court's Ruling on Affirmative Action, NBC News has gathered information students need to know about the ruling as it pertains to their future.

Here is a summary of what NBC News has reported...

Does the ruling get rid of diversity in selective colleges' admissions?

No.

While the ruling focuses specifically on barring race as a factor in admissions, it doesn't limit institutions' outreach, engagement, retention or completion strategies aimed at enrolling diverse student bodies, said Deborah Santiago, the CEO and a co-founder of Excelencia in Education, an organization that promotes Latino college completion. "You can do all of those things in these communities,” she said.

Higher education scholars and counselors say the onus is on colleges and universities to ensure that their applicant pools include students of color — many of whom come from segregated school districts with fewer resources.

Have previous bans on race-conscious admissions affected student diversity?

The short answer is yes.

State-level bans on using race-based affirmative action in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Washington have already given the country a glimpse of the consequences of prohibiting such a practice.

Research shows that in those nine states, the enrollment of students from underrepresented communities declined, even if other factors, such as class, were weighed more heavily.

Should students of color still apply to selective schools?

Absolutely, experts say.

“It’s probably going to be more important than ever to encourage minority and other underrepresented students to still apply,” said Andrew Belasco, a counselor and the CEO of College Transitions, a company that advises students and families through the college admissions and financial aid process.

What’s worrisome about the ruling is the “chilling effect of students who feel like they don’t belong,” because they’re being told, in one interpretation of the decision, that their identities and who they are as students of color don’t matter, Santiago said. “The question of whether they belong or not, I think it’s real.”

What's important to note, experts say, is that race was just one factor used to determine admissions at some selective colleges and universities — along with a student's academic record, extracurricular activities, essays, recommendations and standardized test scores for some schools.

Does the ruling mean students can’t mention race when applying?

No.

The new ruling says a college or university can’t use race as a factor in determining whether a student should be admitted. But students can still convey their racial or ethnic backgrounds through extracurricular activities and other application materials, such as essays and personal statements.

“If there are opportunities within the application to talk more about their identity, for instance, if there were situations where their identity influenced anything from the majors they decided to pursue or the courses they decided to take or if there were issues where they faced and overcame discrimination of some kind," Belasco said, "those are going to be important things to talk about within the context of an application if they’re no longer able to indicate their race in an application.”