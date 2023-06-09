Support local graduates at RAMM's 42nd Annual Scholarship Banquet

ROCKFORD -- The Rockford Association for Minority Management (RAMM) is set to host their 42nd Annual Scholarship Banquet.
The mission is to support African American high school seniors pursue higher education.
"The young people that we are sponsoring are so deserving. They are the top of the class in their academics they are just shining stars for the city of Rockford," RAMM Community Relations Chair, Dr. Cyrus Oates said.
RAMM began awarding scholarship funds 42 years ago, and their efforts continue today.
"If you donate to our scholarship fund 100% of what you donate to the scholarship fund goes to those students," Dr. Oates said.
You can come out and celebrate the 2023 graduates Friday, June 16th at the Tebala event center. Doors open at 6 p.m.
This year's keynote speaker will be Illinois native, LaRoyce Hawkins, known for playing Officer Kevin Atwater on the hit NBC series Chicago PD.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd is RAMM's fundraising chair and said every donation will help.
"We have 27 scholarship recipients this year and to date we have awarded $1.2 million in scholarships," Chief Carla Redd said.
You can reach out to Jessica Jones at 815-222-7140 to get your banquet tickets!
If you would like to donate to the RAMM scholarship program or the organization itself visit the link here.