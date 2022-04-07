SupplyCore announces new partnership to serve U.S. military

ROCKFORD (WREX) — SupplyCore celebrated a new partnership bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars.
The Rockford logistics company is expanding by teaming up with T&T Materials to supply critical metal product and other industrial items.
The production is for authorized customers in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.
The new contract also means T&T will see much more business after the losses they took from the pandemic.
SupplyCore VP of business development Ashley Slabaugh believes this is a partnership that has equal benefits for both sides.
"This is a great success for two small businesses to come together and lean on each other and our different capabilities to support the U.S. military," Slabaugh said."
"It also offers us opportunities to work with other small businesses not just in the area but across the United States."
The five year contract awarded SupplyCore up to $900 million in 2020.