Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and
dangerously cold wind chills expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and northwest
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions. Some power outages could occur as
well due to the strong winds today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
to 40 below zero through tonight can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-
800-261-7623.

Super Bowl winner Ronnie Hillman dies aged 31 after cancer battle

  • Updated
Ronnie Hillman, a Super Bowl-winning running back for the Denver Broncos, passed away aged 31 on Wednesday, according to a post from his family on his Instagram page.

Hillman was in August diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare form of cancer, according to a statement posted to his social media on Wednesday.

The post from his family reads, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr.

"Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends."

Renal medullary carcinoma is a highly aggressive cancer that primarily affects people with sickle cell trait (SCT). It was not immediately clear whether Hillman himself had SCT.

San Diego State University (SDSU), Hillman's alma mater, posted a tribute on their football team's official Twitter.

"Gone way too soon," it reads alongside an image of Hillman.

"We'll miss you, Ronnie," the post ends.

On the school's website, SDSU's director of athletics John David Wicker wrote, "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Ronnie Hillman. Ronnie helped resurrect San Diego State football in his two seasons in 2010 and 2011 and has recently been around the program offering wisdom and insight."

SDSU's head coach Brady Hoke also penned a tribute, saying, "Our deepest condolences go out to Ronnie's family.

"Although I only got to coach him one season, I'll remember him as a great teammate and hard worker. Ronnie always came to practice with a smile on this face and his passion for the game was contagious. He'll always be an Aztec for Life."

After two stellar seasons at SDSU where he scored 36 touchdowns, Hillman was drafted by the Broncos in 2012, helping the team to the Super Bowl in 2014 and 2015, according to NFL.com.

The team were victorious in the latter over the Carolina Panthers after a season where Hillman was their leading rusher -- posting 863 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hillman spent time at the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers in the 2016 NFL season, before signing with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2017 season.

He never played for the Cowboys, having been released by the team shortly after signing.

CNN has reached out to the NFL and the Broncos for comment.

