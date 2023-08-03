Sunnyside Dispensary South Beloit location reopens Thursday after robbery

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. — On Thursday, Sunnyside Dispensary announced that their South Beloit location will reopen at 5:00 p.m.

The reopening is following a smash-and-grab robbery that happened Wednesday morning.

The store was briefly closed for a repair work after a pick-up truck backed through the front doors and caused major damage.

“We’re happy to be able to reopen so quickly by utilizing a temporary entrance while our main entranceway is being repaired,” said Sunnyside spokesperson Jason Erkes. “Luckily, the thieves were unable to gain access to the store’s vault and ended up getting away with some empty product packaging, some accessories, and some snacks.”